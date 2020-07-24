Shooting in Moncks Corner sends two men to the hospital on Friday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Moncks Corner are investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Capt. Mark Fields with the Moncks Corner Police Department said officers responded to a residence on Factory Street just after 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting there.

When they arrived, officers located two victims – 19 and 20-year-old males, who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

A witness reported seeing a Black male wearing a white tank top shirt fleeing the scene on foot following the shooting.

Moncks Corner police officers and Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies searched the surrounding area but could not locate a suspect.

The investigation is on-going. Count on us for updates.

