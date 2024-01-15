SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies responded to what they believe to be a shootout in St. Stephen Sunday night.

Deputies conducted extra patrols in the 3800 block of Byrnes Drive around 10:30 p.m.

CPL. Carli Drayton said an active shootout began during the patrol. The deputy found the area where the gunfire was coming from and discovered one male victim injured by gunfire.

Afterward, authorities discovered a second victim of gunfire on Russellville Road, said BCSO.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. There is no update on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No arrests have been announced regarding the incident.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.