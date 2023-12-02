GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department shared holiday cheer with children in their community on the morning of Dec. 2.

Officers shopped with 52 children in the community as part of their annual Shop with a Badge event.

They treated the children to an early breakfast that was donated by a locally-owned McDonald’s before heading to Walmart for Christmas shopping.

The Goose Creek Department holds its annual Hot Pursuit 5k run in June to pay for this event to help kids get Christmas presents each year so that everyone can have a Merry Christmas.

The Hot Pursuit 5k is open for registration now at ultrasignup.com.