Skeletal remains found in Hanahan park

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department responded to a citizen having found human remains in a wooded area at Wesvaco Park.

Officers arrived on scene and found skeletal remains belonging to a human and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was notified.

As of right now, officers are unable to determine the age, sex, or gender of the remains and are not sure how long the person was dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Hanahan Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.