BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Friday charged a Berkeley County man for threatening comments he made to a court official.

According to the affidavit, Joshua E. Dorman was in appearing in a July 6 video hearing when he made the comments.

He allegedly told the official “you don’t know who you are dealing with. I’m from the streets, I’m coming for you, I’ll get you, I’ll kill you.”

Dorman was asked if he was threatening the official, and confirmed that he was.

Dorman was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. The Office of the Ninth Circuit Solicitor will prosecute the case.