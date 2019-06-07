SLED: Berkeley County man embezzled more than $11K of public funds

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County man has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $11,000 of public funds.

According to special agent Thom Berry with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency, 72-year-old John Williams of Pineville was arrested this week after more than $11,000 was embezzled from the Berkeley County Rural Fire Department.

A SLED investigation was requested by the fire department’s Board Tax Advisory Committee.

Williams was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.