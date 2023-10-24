BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced charges against a former Berkeley County deputy.

Randal Morris Timmons, 61, was charged on Friday with third-degree assault and battery.

The charges stem from an incident in January 2022 in which Timmons is accused of tasing a man during a felony traffic stop, kicking him in the back twice while on the ground, and pulling the man up by his hair while handcuffed, according to an affidavit.

Timmons was booked at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County.