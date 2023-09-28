HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are conducting a larceny investigation against a former City of Hanahan employee.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to investigate a former Public Works Department employee at the request of then-chief Dennis Turner in June.

“In order to ensure the investigation was unbiased, HPD requested SLED investigate the matter,” said Renée Wunderlich, SLED’s director of public information.

Details about the larceny case were not provided; however, SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing.