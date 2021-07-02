SLED: Former Moncks Corner officer charged with misconduct for accepting money to reduce traffic tickets

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has formally charged a former Moncks Corner police officer accused of accepting money to reduce traffic tickets.

Cpl. Randall Scott resigned over misconduct allegations in May after it was discovered he was accepting payment for dismissing traffic violation tickets.

According to Scott’s SC Criminal Justice Academy record, a man was in traffic court on April 22nd when he told the courtroom that he had already paid his fine to an officer.

The judge ordered an investigation and Cpl. Scott admitted to taking money from 10 to 12 people in exchange for having their tickets dismissed.

Scott estimated that he took about $1,200 from citizens and said he was simply trying to help people get their points reduced or tickets dismissed.

Scott is being charged with misconduct. This is a developing story, keep checking counton2.com for updates.