SLED interviewing Moncks Corner officers about school RSO accused in sexual assault case

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Moncks Corner Police Department are being interviewed about their investigation into a school resource officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.

News 2 first reported on Tuesday that the department’s chief, Rick Ollic, was given a two-week suspension in connection to the case. The reason remains unclear.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were interviewing officers at the department this week.

Former school resource officer Zedrick Smalls, 50, was arrested and is being charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree, after having sex with a student at Berkeley High School.

Be the first to receive breaking news alerts 📲 Sign up for News 2’s breaking news email

SLED told News 2 that Small is the only focus in that investigation and that they were not in town to question anyone about anything else.

News 2 reached out to Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear to ask him about SLED interviewing officers, but he told us he cannot comment because it was a personnel issue.