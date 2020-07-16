SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

According to SLED, a deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation when gunfire was exchanged between the deputy and a man.

The man was shot during the confrontation and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

SLED was called in to investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

Officials say this was the 24th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina so far this year, and the second of the year which involved the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing. Count on 2 for the latest.

