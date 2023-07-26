GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A small alligator was seen taking a stroll outside a Goose Creek shopping center on Wednesday morning.

Photos shared with News 2 showed the alligator window shopping near the Antique Mall off Davenport Street.

“He was looking for his ancestors in the Goose Creek Antique Mall,” joked one user in a community Facebook group.

“Looking for a new pair of crocs,” commented another.

The alligator likely came from a series of ponds located behind a nearby apartment complex.

Photo courtesy Sarah Bruckner McCoid Photo courtesy Sarah Bruckner McCoid

Officers from the Goose Creek Police Department provided an escort for the alligator’s safe return to nature.