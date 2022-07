MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A small plane safely landed at the Berkeley County Airport off Whitesville Road on Monday following a distress call.

The Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department was dispatched to the airport to standby after receiving word that an aircraft experiencing mechanical issues was attempting to make an emergency landing.

Fire officials said the aircraft was able to land safely. No injuries were reported.

Several fire units responded along with Berkeley County EMS.