MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Some of the Lowcountry’s most iconic attractions are on display – in smaller form – at Cypress Gardens in Berkeley County.

The replicas can be found in the Butterfly House at the park in Moncks Corner. A volunteer there helped to build the small versions of the famous sites.

“My husband builds the buildings and I cover them with natural materials as much as possible,” said Cathy Kadlecik. “I just love to create. I was a florist for 26 years. I just love making things.”

The attraction includes a 12-foot replica of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the fishpond. There is also Fort Sumter and even the U.S.S. Yorktown on the water’s edge.

“I have 10 new pieces this year: Santa‘s house, Boone Hall Plantation, Middleton Place, the pink house,” they explained.

Kadlecok, along with other volunteers, started building the replicas last year after they were inspired during a trip to New York City.

“A couple of us were talking about something they do in New York City at the botanical gardens there, but they’ve been doing it for 30 years; there’s actually a company from Kentucky that makes them, and we talked about it and I said yeah let’s do something with the Lowcountry here.”

So, they handcrafted the replicas – including the Pineapple Fountain, and Emanuel AME Church – each famous site is studied before they create them from natural materials they can find, like pinecones.

“Anywhere from crushed shells to bark. I even made my own stucco with baking soda, sand, and school glue,” she said.

The replicas will be on display until the end of the year.

Cypress Gardens is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.