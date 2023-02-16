SANGAREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Sangaree Middle School was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to the presence of smoke in the building.

The Berkeley County School District said the smoke was coming from an HVAC unit.

“Local fire crews and BCSD facilities and maintenance staff members are currently on the scene and evaluating the situation,” the district said in a message to parents.

Officials said all students are safe.

District leaders said it is too early to determine if the evacuation will impact dismissal.

This is a developing story.