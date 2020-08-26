Solicitor Wilson hosting Narcan distribution amid rise in opioid overdoses

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Wednesday announced the upcoming curbside distribution of Narcan on September 2.

According to Solicitor Wilson, “our community, and our nation, has seen a spike in opioid overdoses during this pandemic.”

To curb a spike in deaths related to opioid overdoses, Solicitor Wilson, the Goose Creek Police Department, WakeUp Carolina, and the Kennedy Center have teamed up to provide Narcan kits to the community free of charge.

Narcan is “a proven, temporary antidote to opioid overdose [which] buys time for medical treatment.”

The distribution will be held at the Goose Creek Police Department between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., then again from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Those interested in receiving a Narcan kit must complete this form before the event. After submitting the form, educational/training videos will be provided.