Solicitor Wilson: No charges against Hanahan officers involved in fatal December 5th shooting

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ninth Judicial Circuit announced the state would not pursue charges against officers with the Hanahan Police Department involved in a December 5th shooting that left a man dead.

The State Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the fatal shooting which happened after a vehicle pursuit in the City of Hanahan.

The suspect, Javin Ancrum, was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

In an update on Monday, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced the decision not to pursue charges was based on evidence presented to her by SLED, saying the suspect had committed suicide.

According to Solicitor Wilson, a passenger in the vehicle at the time told authorities that once the car was stopped, Ancrum unzipped a bag that was in the rear passenger floorboard and pulled out a handgun from its holster, the proceeded to tell the passenger “I have to shoot myself.”

The passenger stated that she heard two loud gunshots followed by several shots from the police officer.

According to Solicitor Wilson, sounds that were captured on police cameras indicates the gunshots were fired inside Ancrum’s vehicle.

Law enforcement also recovered a 9mm pistol beside Ancrum, which was consistent with bullets recovered during an autopsy.

“While officer Cameron Blackmon did fire his 40-caliber pistol in response to Ancrum’s gunfire, his shots struck no one. Officer Blackmon’s actions were justified based on South Carolina’s legal standards. Officer Blackmon reasonably believed that he was in imminent danger of great bodily injury of death from the deceased,” said Solicitor Wilson.