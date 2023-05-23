BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will not run certain school buses Wednesday morning amid an ongoing search for a fugitive in the Francis Marion National Forest near Huger.

Over 100 law enforcement officers including units from the FBI are searching an area near Halfway Creek Road and South Hampton Drive for Michael Burham, who is wanted on murder and rape charges out of New York.

The search area is currently shut down to traffic.

As the search continues, BCSD has decided not to run school buses that normally go through the area: Buses 403 and 405 at Cainhoy and Philip Simmons schools.

BCSD sent the following message to parents Tuesday night: