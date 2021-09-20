Some Berkeley Middle School students were late to class Monday due to communication issue

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some students in Berkeley County were late to classes Monday morning because of a communication issue.

The district’s transportation office realized around 5:00 a.m. that Berkeley Middle School was supposed to be back in session and quickly began working on a plan to take on those routes.

The last bus to Berkeley Middle School arrived at 9:45 a.m., about an hour and a half late.

Many drivers – who were not expecting to have BMS routes – had already begun to assist with routes elsewhere in the county, according to district officials.

When the routes were completed, the drivers circled back to their original Berkeley Middle School routes.

