GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Lowcountry faces the first major heatwave of the year, business is booming for companies who are working overtime to keep you cool.

When John Carter, owner of JC’s ACs in Goose Creek, says it has been really hot where he is working… he means really hot.

“Attics- I was just up in there, it was 140° up there. So, working up in an attic I like to put a fan up there and it feels like a hair dryer, but it’s better than nothing,” he said.

Carter has been running his heating and air business for about seven years. He spent much of Monday taking several calls, including his own home where the A/C recently went out.

He knows a thing or two about staying cool.

“It matters what you wear in this heat. Everybody likes cotton – cotton is comfortable, but in the summertime, it’s the worst. Jeans, that is a big no-no,” he said. “You need to get polyester; sort of like this material right here, real light – it’s breathable and it just wicks the moisture away. Cotton absorbs the moisture, so I can’t stress that enough. Also, drink lots of water, I know that it’s a cliché but there’s a lot of truth in that. You’ve got to keep the water in your system.”

To prevent losing air conditioning when it becomes hot like it was on Monday, he suggests yearly preventative maintenance each spring and said you should replace your air filters regularly.

“I’m kind of used to it. I’m acclimated to the heat but our customers are not acclimated to 85° in their houses. So, I do what I gotta do to make sure they are taken care of,” said Carter.

Temperatures will remain high throughout the week with heat index values in the low to mid 100s.