GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Students returning to Stratford High School in just a few weeks will notice something different when walking the halls to class – the murals have been painted over.

While the disappearance of the murals is upsetting for some, Berkeley County School District officials tell News 2 it is part of a celebration for the school’s 40th birthday.

The school’s principal said they have plans to add some new art in the halls, hopefully before the new school year begins on August 21st.

Amy Laurence, who attended Stratford High from 1998 to 2002, said she was concerned after seeing posts online that the murals had been painted over.

“To my understanding, I believe some of the students did it and it’s been there since before my time. I remember some of it being painted. I believe it’s the one above the office, which is still standing there. We’re trying to keep it there. I’ve heard they’re hopefully not going to mess with it,” said Laurence.

Principal Jayma Diaz said the high school is turning 40, and they are repainting the school this summer because some of the paint is getting old and even missing in spots.

They painted over two murals – one was Wizard of Oz themed in the stairwell and the other was castle brickwork on the walls at the front of the school.

The school attempted to save the Wizard of Oz paintings, but they could not figure out a way to not make it stand out as aging once fresh paint went up around it.

Meanwhile, the brickwork at the front of the school was aging, and is going to have a special surprise new art in place, which they believe students will love.

In addition, a large new piece of artwork designed by Class of 2023 students, will fill the wall across from the large knight mural.

“The class of 2023 is going to be carrying on a class tradition of giving the school a wall of the 2023 mural that will be revealed this coming school year,” said Principal Diaz.

They kept other murals, including the large painting above the office entrance that has been there since the school opened.

Principal Diaz says she met with parents, teachers, and students to discuss the plans and to talk about what it means to be a Stratford Knight, and how they could show that in the school.

“We are so excited to celebrate the traditions and our alumni, and all the people that, prior to us, made Stratford our school that it is,” Diaz said.

Principal Diaz said that if anyone has concerns at all about anything going on at Stratford, she is ready to hear from you.