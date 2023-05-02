MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a thousand people have signed a petition saying they do not want to see major changes to recreational land in Moncks Corner.

People who use Biggin Creek Trail – located on about 90 acres of land owned by Santee Cooper – tell News 2 they’re concerned about how the property may be used in the future.

“Biggin Creek Trail is awesome. It’s five miles. If you ride a bike, it’s mountain biking; but it’s good hiking. Getting you ready for trails in the mountains,’ said Christine Hayes.

People use the land for hiking, biking, trail running, and family picnics. It’s full of beautiful old trees and wildlife. That’s why a plan by Santee Cooper has some people concerned.

The South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs looked at several Santee Cooper-owned properties, and they say this site is the best suited to be a new National Veterans Cemetery.

Hayes says she loves the idea of a National Veterans Cemetery, but not on this property.

“So, there’s a QR code you can scan when you go to the park and go on and sign the petition to stop the cemetery from coming,” she explained.

The petition currently has 1600 signatures. But not everyone who has used the trial is against the proposal.

“I’m a veteran myself and we have three national cemeteries in the state of South Carolina that will be full within 35 to 40 years,” said Tom Hamilton, who supports the cemetery. “Charleston is a huge military presence.”

Hamilton said he is concerned if a cemetery is not built there, Santee Cooper could sell the land to a developer who could then build more homes or apartments.

Perhaps there is another option.

News 2 talked with Santee Cooper officials on Tuesday – they said it is possible that a cemetery could be built on part of the property and some trails would remain on another portion of the property.

The plan has not been finalized one way or the other.

Santee Cooper officials say as far as the timeframe, the National Cemetery Association would have to decide to build the cemetery here and once that decision has been made, they would determine the timeline.