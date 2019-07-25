Some question massive salary raises in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Salary increases in Berkeley County have several people wanting more information.

There has been a lot of talk on social media in the past day or so about some significant salary increases for several positions in Berkeley County.

We spoke to Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb about why those decisions were made.

“Those positions, particularly the county attorney, are significantly behind what folks do in other areas,” he said. “They are really good at their job.”

As an example, Berkeley’s supervisor salary was about $141k, which was significantly less than Charleston’s administrator at $206k, or even Dorchester’s $159k.

Even the new Supervisor salary of about $175k, which is about a 25% increase, it will still be much less than Charleston’s administrator.

Sheriff Duane Lewis was making $109k and will increase by about 36% to $147k. Charleston County pays their sheriff about $163k per year.

So, what does Cribb have to say to people who still feel a 25% or 35% raise is not appropriate?

“I understand – my salary initially was set by my predecessor, by who was here, so county council has evaluated that.”

Berkeley County Council passed these raises in their recent budget.