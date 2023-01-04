BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Library is inviting children to join Spanish storytellers for reading, singing, dancing, and fun.

On January 14 and February 11, classic stories will be told in Spanish from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The experience is a great way to introduce English-speakers to a second language at a young age.

Native Spanish-speakers can also benefit, as “research indicates that children who are immersed in their native language, through conversations, stories, and songs, will have an easier time learning to read in their second language,” according to the Berkeley County Library System.

La Biblioteca de Hanahan invita a los niños a escuchar cuentos en español los días 14 de enero y 11 de febrero desde 10:00 a.m. hasta 10:30 a.m.

Según estudios, los niños que están inmersos en conversaciones, cuentos, y canciones de sus primer idioma pueden leer más fácilmente en sus idioma segunda.