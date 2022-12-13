BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tensions were high as the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) school board met for the first time since voting to fire and replace former Superintendent Deon Jackson.

While the meeting was less heated than the last — the board managed to avoid a mass walkout this time — resentment and distrust was still apparent among board members, teachers, parents, and students in attendance.

Many parents spoke out against the board’s decision to fire Jackson and hire Dr. Anthony Dixon back to back, a decision which many believe violated protocols. Jackson has filed a lawsuit against the district alleging such.

Dixon tried to keep the meeting on track and reassure parents that his focus is on the wellbeing of the students.

However, by the end of the meeting, things again escalated to heated exchanges between current Board Chair Mac McQuillin and former Board Chair David Borrow.

The two traded jabs about whether hiring protocols were being observed, with each pointing out examples of what they perceived were the other’s shortcomings.

Borrow at one point accused McQuillin of a “witch hunt” and “bald-faced lie,” implying he was just fishing for problems to justify his own failure to follow protocol.

McQuillin said that he had numerous examples of protocol breaches during Borrow’s time and that “it’s a two way street.”