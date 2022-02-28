DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Waterfront Daniel Island will host its Spring Artisan Market in March.

The Spring Artisan Market on March 13 will bring food trucks, local vendors, and artisans to Daniel Island’s Waterfront Park.

Guests can enjoy an afternoon full of music, food, and fun and learn more about the Waterfront community in the area.

Multiple food trucks and vendors including Braised & Glazed, Penelope Design Studio, and Indigo Bee Co. will be present at the event.

The event starts at 12 p.m.

Waterfront Park is located at 101 River Landing Drive.

