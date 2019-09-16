St. Stephen ballfield was damaged after Hurricane Dorian

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the summer, community members in St. Stephen worked together to reopen the town’s long-abandoned baseball field. While they’ve made a lot of progress, Hurricane Dorian came to town and brought a snag.

“I really actually like it because, like anytime, we really want to play ball we just get together through text–everybody in a group text and will say ‘hey we’re gonna meet up at the ballfield to play ball,’ we just play ball,” said Skyler Price, who loves playing ball.

Quite a change from a few months ago when we did a story on what members of St. Stephen Growth and Development said they were hoping to do with the area,

“Whenever you came, you know, the field didn’t look nothing like this- we didn’t have restrooms, the toilets didn’t work, we didn’t have equip and we now have more equip than we could ever use.”

Dozens of kids have signed up and are playing ball thanks to volunteers. But Dorian took a toll on the old two-story concessions building.

“Our concession stand took on a lot of water. We now can’t use the top, when you push it up the boards just go right through it, so it’s not working anymore. We flooded on the bottom, we had to rip out some of the ceilings, some of the wall panels.”

They estimate about $5,000 in materials may be needed. Fortunately, they have people to help do the actual repair work in the community.

“We do have the kids selling chicken dinners to raise money for that.”

Skylar said all the effort is worth it.

“A lot of the kids, they love it- we always accept new players, like even if they were latecomers, we’ll accept them, too.”

If you want to come out and enjoy your day at the ballfield, they’ll be out here basically all day on Saturday beginning at 10 AM.