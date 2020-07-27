State Superintendent approves BCSD reopening plan, will require masks on buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, on Monday approved the reopening plans of six school districts, including the Berkeley County School District (BCSD). She also announced that all students and staff on state owned school buses will be required to wear face masks.

Criteria for approval include “offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided.”

BCSD’s plan offers a full face-to-face option, a hybrid option, and an entirely virtual option.

Approved plans for other districts can be found here.

Additionally, Superintendent Spearman announced that face masks will be required on school buses. This, along with other mitigation measures such as decreasing ridership and enhanced sanitation, is intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the close quarters.