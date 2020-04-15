Storm debris clean-up continues in Cordesville

CORDESVILE, S.C. (WCBD) – Cordesville was another community hit hard by Monday’s storms. Work crews are still trying to take care of storm debris in this portion of Berkeley County.

Following the severe storms, which swept the county early Monday, trees were knocked down in both directions covering Dr. Evans Road and Highway 402.

Crews initially pushed those trees off to the side of the road, but now they are working to chop the felled trees and haul the wood off.

Highway 402 was cleared first, but deputies were still blocking off Dr Evans Road as you make the turn to get to Mepkin Abbey.

Crews moved 12-14 loads of debris from Highway 402 on Tuesday and 6-8 trucks were working along Dr Evans Drive on Wednesday.

The county, SCDOT and Berkeley Electric have boots on the ground working to clear the area.

“At the height of the outage we had 33,000 meters without service,” said Libby Roerig, communications Manager with Berkeley Electric.

Power has now been restored to everyone who lost power during the tornado.

“We’re so grateful and thankful for our crews,” said Roerig. “I’ve been working around the clock these past few days to get all of the meters back in service; I’m happy to report all of our active residential meters are back in service.”

But there is still work to be done around powerlines.

“We replaced 40 broken poles, 17 of which were all in a row in the Cordesville area the hardest hit. So, today, what we’re doing is some of that line salvage to clean up the broken poles and cross arms in the wires and things like that were left behind.”

DOT officials say they hope to be done on Dr Evans Drive on Wednesday. Cane Gully is on the schedule for Thursday. Then by Monday they will be going down about 20 smaller side roads who might have a tree or two each on the side of the road.