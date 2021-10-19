Stratford Band places first at Blythewood competition

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Stratford High School band placed first in multiple categories at the City of Blythewood Tournament of bands.

The Marching Knights ranked first place overall in the 4A category, and also won the following:

Best Colorguard in class 4A; 2nd highest score out of all bands

Best Percussion in class 4A; 2nd highest score out of all bands

Best Music in class 4A and of the entire day

Best Visual in class 4A; 3rd highest score out of all bands

Best General Effect and of the entire day

Grand Champions of the entire contest out of 21 Bands

Supporters of the band can visit Stratford on October 30 at 5:00 p.m. to see the band’s community show.