GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials believe a student started a fire inside a bathroom at Stratford High School on Monday morning.

“Around ten forty this morning, we received a phone call about a fire in the second-floor bathroom,” said Chief Mike Nixon with the Goose Creek Fire Department.

Firefighters found smoky conditions on the second floor when they arrived, but officials said the fire was basically extinguished by the time they got there.

News 2 received a video of the bathroom after the fire was put out. Chief Nixon said a pile of debris was set on fire.

“There was a fire in the bathroom; it was set by a student,” he said.

While Chief Nixon said they identified the student who is believed to have started the fire, he could not say whether any charges will be filed right now.

“It’s under law enforcement care. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but this time I can’t speak to that,” Chief Mixon said.

The school was evacuated due to the smoke and the chemicals the school had to use to put the fire out.

“There was just a smoky condition that caused us to have to evacuate the school. Of course, this was just a ventilation issue, trying to clear out some of the smoke inside the school.”

Students were allowed back into the school at around 12:15 p.m. to get their belongings, but they were released early at 12:45 p.m. due to the ongoing smoke issue.

Because the school buses were needed early, a number of other schools had a 30-minute bus service delay, including Cane Bay Middle, College Park Elementary and Middle, Devon Forest and Nexton Elementary schools and all Sangaree and Westview schools.

“We believe it was intentionally set, but the investigation is going further,” said Chief Mixon.

Students will not be in class on Tuesday because of Election Day. Chief Nixon said the Berkeley County School District plans to have the school cleaned by the time school starts on Wednesday.