GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Stratford High School’s band is celebrating a milestone moment.

64 students from Stratford made the regions band, setting a record for the high school and the Berkeley County School District as a whole.

“For the past three years, we’ve actually broken our own record at 51 students, and then 52 students, and now we’re at 64 students,” said Joshua Artz, co-band director at Stratford High School.

Stratford competes in Region 5, which is where they have beat the school and district records.

“Not only have we both broken region band records, but we broke out own marching band record this year as well,” said Artz.

Eleventh grader Jaden Moreno, who plays tenor saxophone, is one of the 64 students who helped to break the record.

“Band, right now to me, is a community that I’ve always been able to fall back on,” said Moreno. “It has been something that is a source of passion for me.”

“The region band, I think, it’s a great benchmark for people’s success.”

Erik Lindstrom, also one of the 64, plays bass trombone.

“I came into marching band and found my love for it. I found my confidence, I found people that I loved, a community that I loved, and it’s helped me grow as a person,” the senior said.

The South Carolina Band Directors Association Region 5 Bands will take place at Cane Bay High School on February 17th and 18th. Concerts are at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.