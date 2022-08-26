GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was found with a weapon in their backpack at Goose Creek High School this week.

The discovery came after a school resource officer observed a suspicious student interaction on Thursday afternoon, according to a message sent to parents.

School administrators and law enforcement took immediate action and conducted a targeted search and located a weapon inside the unidentified student’s backpack.

The weapon was taken without incident.

“With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our school seriously. We appreciate the cooperation and support of everyone who is helping to keep our schools safe. We ask that you continue to encourage your student to report any concerns to their teachers and administrators.,” the school said.

No other information – including type of weapon – was provided when asked by News 2.