Students back in class after smoke prompts evacuation at Goose Creek High School

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Students have returned to class after smoke forced an evacuation at Goose Creek High School.

According to Katie Tanner with the Berkeley County School District, students were evacuation as a precaution after smoke was observed in the building around 8:52 a.m. Thursday.

The Goose Creek Fire Department and district maintenance crews responded and determined the source of the smoke was an electrical issue.

Officials advised it was safe for students to return to the building just before 10:00 a.m.

Orvin said the evacuation lasted for about 40 minutes.