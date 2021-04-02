Students march in protest over social media post mocking George Floyd’s death

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than two dozen people marched in Berkeley County on Friday to protest what they called a racially insensitive social media video.

The video, which was allegedly created by students at Berkeley High School, seemingly mocked the death of George Floyd, the unarmed African American man who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis.

It showed one student kneeling on the neck of another with the caption “can’t breathe.”

The individual that posted the video locked all of her social media accounts shortly after the video gained attention. But the video had already been seen by hundreds of students.

“The District is aware of the photograph, is investigating, and will act in accordance with District policy. Under federal and state law, the District cannot offer comment on student matters. Berkeley County School District promotes a welcoming and supportive environment that celebrates and values diversity and respect for all students, employees, and stakeholders,” the Berkeley County School District said in a statement last month.

The protest march comes as the trial for George Floyd’s alleged killer, Derek Chauvin, continues in Minneapolis.