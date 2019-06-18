Students ready to present check for Moncks Corner Miracle Field

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Another big donation is getting ready to be made to the Town of Moncks Corner’s Miracle League Field Fund.

Kids from Foxbank Elementary raised $9,000 during their color run to help build a new Miracle League field and on Tuesday, they will present that check to Moncks Corner.

The town has raised about $150,000 of the $2 million needed to build the field and playground for children who could not otherwise play on a traditional field or playground.

Foxbank educators used the color run and raising money for the miracle league field to teach their kids about children with special needs.

“During the whole event, before and after, we used a lot of our special area classrooms to teach about disabilities and to learn more about how to understand them more deeply,” said Cindy Bise, Asst. Principal at Foxbank Elementary.

The check presentation will get underway at 6 o’clock at Moncks Corner Town Hall.