SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials from Summerville Fire-Rescue are mourning the loss of a firefighter who died Monday after a medical emergency.

According to Summerville Fire-Rescue, the firefighter had just returned home from a physical fitness training session with recruits.

He was taken to the Summerville Medical Center, where he passed.

The identity of the firefighter has not yet been released.

