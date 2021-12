SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville on Friday will celebrate Arbor Day by giving away one and/or three gallon trees.

Town residents can go to Parkwood Drive between Shepard Street and Dorn’s Way Road beginning at 11:00 a.m. Friday to claim their trees.

Five different species will be available on a first-come, first-served basis:

Willow Oak

White Oak

Tulip Poplar

Sweet Bay Magnolia

Fringe Tree

Pre-registration is required. Click here to register.