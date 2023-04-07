SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A 58-year-old Summerville man is behind bars after he is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.

Timmy Eller was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, the victim’s mother called authorities after her daughter disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by Eller on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2019.

The victim was allegedly between the ages of 8 and 11 when the incidents occurred, according to a police report.

The report states that the victim initially told her parents of the inappropriate conduct between 2020 and 2021, but then stated she lied. The girl’s parents reportedly confronted Eller who denied the allegations.

In February, the girl reportedly told her mother that she was “not lying” despite saying she had.

Eller is currently being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.