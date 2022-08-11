SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing criminal charges after he is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl.

Jason Thomas, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened about six months ago while the girl was sleeping over at a friend’s house.

A police report indicates the victim told her mother that Thomas entered the room while the girls were asleep and she woke up to him “playing with her private parts.”

The girl reportedly asked Thomas to “go away,” which he did.

Thomas is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.