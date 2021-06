Heyward Cremeans was arrested on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced the arrest of Heyward Lee Cremeans (21) of Summerville for disseminating obscene material to a minor.

He was arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, with investigative assistance from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and FBI.

If convicted, Cremeans could face up to 10 years in prison.