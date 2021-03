SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday announced the arrest of a Summerville man for possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to Wilson, Chase Alexander Kelling (27) was taken into custody on February 26 by the Summerville Police Department.

Kelling is facing one charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.