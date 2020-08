SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department has been fired from the job after being arrested for DUI in Berkeley County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Cameron Pippin was charged with DUI following a crash on Black Tom Road which happened last week.

Troopers were dispatched to a vehicle vs. object call just before 7:00 a.m. on August 12th.

Deputies at the scene determined Pippin was under the influence and was taken into custody.