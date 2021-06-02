Summerville PD officer injured in collision with suspected impaired driver

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville Police Department officer on Wednesday was involved in a three-vehicle collision on College Park Road near Market Road.

According to Summerville PD, the collision happened around 5:55 p.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but has been released.

One of the drivers is suspected of impaired driving.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating.

