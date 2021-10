SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is searching for 61-year-old Warren Bonner.

SPD says that Bonner was last seen wearing a Spinx t-shirt and black pants near 930 West 5th North Street in Summerville on October 2nd.

He is described to be 5’11” in height, weighing 163 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If he is located, please call SPD at (843) 875-1650.