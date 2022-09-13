SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) on Thursday will unveil new technology designed to improve officer and public safety.

The new military-grade robot and drone were purchased with funds from the Travis Manion Foundation’s 2021 9/11 Heroes Run.

SPD said that the new robot will be used “in situations such as suspicious packages, hostage situations, barricaded subjects, suicidal subjects, hazardous material leaks/spills, and more.” The drone can be used in the same situations as the robot, as well as for aerial surveillance of large events and collisions/crime scenes.

To honor the legacy of Lt. Travis Manion, SPD has named the robot after him. The name of his foundation has been etched into the machine.

The equipment will be revealed Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at the SPD headquarters, 300 W 2nd North Street, Summerville.