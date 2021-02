SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is warning the public to beware of scammers posing as members of Dominion Energy.

According to SPD, the scammers are claiming that the target is “delinquent in payments” and asking for payment over the phone.

The scammers threaten to turn off gas/electricity if payment is not received in 30 minutes.

SPD says to hang up, block the number , and call the town’s non-emergency line at (843) 875-1650 to report the crime.