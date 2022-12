SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department needs your help after the department’s message board was knocked over by a motorist on Sunday.

SPD said a driver fled the scene after crashing into the message board early Sunday morning.

The sign was located on North Main Street/US-17A near I-26 early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information can contact SPD at (843) 875-1650.