Summerville Town Council appoints new Town Administrator

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Town Council on Wednesday appointed Lisa Wallace as the new town administrator.

Her three-year term will begin July 8, 2021.

Wallace worked for the town for 20 years from 1996 to 2016 in various capacities, serving as a clerk, treasurer, assistant town administrator, director of administrative services, and special assistant to the mayor.

After leaving Summerville, she served city manager for the City of York and assistant city manager for the City of Myrtle Beach.

Wallace released the following statement:

“I’m excited to be back in Summerville and grateful to council for the opportunity to serve as

town administrator. I appreciate the trust and confidence in being selected for this position and

will work to maintain and improve the outstanding quality of life we have in Summerville.”

Mayor Ricky Waring said that Wallace’s “local government experience and previous service to the Town” as well as her “qualifications, professionalism, and leadership skills prove that she’s the best person for this job.”