SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 27-year-old man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured two juveniles.

Cpl. Carli Drayton with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Gippy Drive after a caller reported a shooting with injuries.

The caller provided a description of the vehicle that was involved in the shooting. While responding to the incident, deputies observed the suspect’s vehicle on Myers Road and attempted a traffic stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Officials say the chase ended on James Bell Drive off Rivers Avenue, which is in North Charleston’s jurisdiction. The pursuit was seen on ‘On Patrol: Live,’ which features the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, during the show’s Friday night broadcast.

Video from the chase showed several near-misses as the suspect traveled along US 52, I-26 and a portion of I-26 at a high speed. The driver also struck a set of stop sticks but continued the chase.

Meanwhile, deputies that responded to the incident on Gippy Drive located a 16-year-old female and a 13-year-old male who were injured in the shooting.

“Deputies on scene rendered aid to the victims and then they were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Drayton in an update Monday morning.

Clint Isaiah Williams, 27, of Moncks Corner was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the shooting.